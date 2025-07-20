Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $104.94 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 6.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.89% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $104,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,467,000 after buying an additional 2,347,775 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,147,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49,307.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 500,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,753,000 after buying an additional 499,489 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,574,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 339,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,989,000 after purchasing an additional 319,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $251.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.69 and its 200 day moving average is $228.18. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $252.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

