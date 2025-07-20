Souders Financial Advisors Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,543 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.