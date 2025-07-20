3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $101.77 and a 12 month high of $164.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on 3M in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

