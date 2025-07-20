PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.5%

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.