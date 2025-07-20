Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lifted by Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.58.

Shopify Stock Up 0.3%

SHOP stock opened at $127.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.38. The company has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

