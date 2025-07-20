Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 783 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.26 and a 200-day moving average of $197.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.