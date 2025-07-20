Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.74.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.6%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $225.90 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $284.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

