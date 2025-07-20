Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after purchasing an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,490,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $216.62 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.35 and a 200-day moving average of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.87.

Get Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.