Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 3,691 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $597,379,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $391,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,101,000 after buying an additional 1,928,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,349,000 after buying an additional 990,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $129.18 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.76.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

