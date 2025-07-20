Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,743,262,000 after buying an additional 1,373,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after buying an additional 3,218,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after buying an additional 1,187,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.40 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.