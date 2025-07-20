BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SCHD stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

