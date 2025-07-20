Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.03. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

