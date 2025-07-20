Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,270 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $168,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

