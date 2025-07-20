Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 5,483 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,176,579,000 after purchasing an additional 964,426 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Chevron Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CVX opened at $149.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

