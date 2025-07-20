iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after buying an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after buying an additional 2,572,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $232,664,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IWD opened at $195.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

