Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GE opened at $263.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.37 and its 200 day moving average is $212.06. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

