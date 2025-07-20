WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 151,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,649,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.24 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

