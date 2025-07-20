Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE SYK opened at $388.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

