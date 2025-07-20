Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 747 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 103,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

IWF opened at $434.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $435.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

