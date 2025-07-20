Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 888 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $296.87 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $246.12 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.81. The company has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

