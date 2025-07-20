Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BND stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

