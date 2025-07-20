Morse Asset Management Inc Takes $655,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SAP by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP stock opened at $306.17 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $194.93 and a twelve month high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $376.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

