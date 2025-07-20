Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

