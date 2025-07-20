Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Mosaic Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mosaic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 31.2% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $20,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $69.59.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

