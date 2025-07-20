Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $310,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,998 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,209 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.