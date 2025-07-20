Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 86 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $222.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

