Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 70 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.2% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $561.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.38 and a 200-day moving average of $507.15. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $564.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

