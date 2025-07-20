Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $499.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

