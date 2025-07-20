Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $464.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.26. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $554.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

