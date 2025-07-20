FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Bingham Private Wealth LLC

Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $226.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

