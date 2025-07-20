Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,291,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.04. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

