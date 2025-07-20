Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,715,000 after purchasing an additional 145,622 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,314,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $200.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

