Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 64,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VNQ opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

