iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after buying an additional 17,056,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after buying an additional 1,826,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,148,000 after buying an additional 1,512,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,664,000 after buying an additional 1,336,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

