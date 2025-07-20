Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,600 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Booking were worth $49,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,054,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,453.15.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,702.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,501.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5,021.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

