J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $23.54 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,419 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $23,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 851,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,089,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

