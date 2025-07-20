J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6.76 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $374.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.47. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $376.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

