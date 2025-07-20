J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 43,325 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.05.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

