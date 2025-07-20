iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

