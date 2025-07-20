Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,526 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.94.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

