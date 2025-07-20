Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after buying an additional 26,780,137 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,736,000 after buying an additional 1,023,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,489,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,278,000 after buying an additional 562,331 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,027,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,525,000 after buying an additional 99,438 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

