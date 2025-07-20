S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,853,000 after purchasing an additional 224,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $524.52 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.79.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

