Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $145.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

