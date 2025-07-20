Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,220,000 after acquiring an additional 352,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after buying an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,210,000 after buying an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,267,000 after purchasing an additional 308,574 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.44.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

