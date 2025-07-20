Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 323 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $264.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $267.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.64 and its 200 day moving average is $223.62.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on L3Harris Technologies and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.81.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

