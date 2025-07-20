Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.4% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,197,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $443.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.