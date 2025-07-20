First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,520,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,634,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 155,249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,532,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 151,617 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,966,000 after purchasing an additional 391,525 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,183,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,938,000 after purchasing an additional 55,898 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

