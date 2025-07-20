Bingham Private Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 1.1% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,129,000 after purchasing an additional 974,533 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,034 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $973,591,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,866,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,497,000 after buying an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:BN opened at $67.30 on Friday. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.