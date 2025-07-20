Optimist Retirement Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.3% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $2,506,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 122.7% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M
3M Stock Performance
Shares of MMM stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.54. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $101.77 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Retailers Poised to Outmaneuver Tariff and Recession Concerns
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.