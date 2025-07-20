Lowery Thomas LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $246.73 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $249.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day moving average is $210.17.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

