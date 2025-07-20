Lowery Thomas LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $246.73 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $249.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day moving average is $210.17.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Semiconductor ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Retailers Poised to Outmaneuver Tariff and Recession Concerns
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.